Mariners rally past A's in 10th inning

Omar Narvaez drilled the game-winning single to left field with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Seattle Mariners scored twice in the frame to rally to a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

May 13, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (18) throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle was one strike away from losing when Domingo Santana tied it up by lacing a 2-2 fastball from Oakland right-hander Joakim Soria (1-3) down the left field line for a double. The ball landed about one foot fair, and pinch runner Dee Gordon easily scored the tying run from second base.

Narvaez followed with the winning hit, and Santana easily scored as the throw from Athletics left fielder Robbie Grossman was off the mark. The Mariners halted a four-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 15 games.

Ramon Laureano homered with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to give Oakland a 5-4 lead.

Laureano’s blast off Seattle right-hander Brandon Brennan (2-2) was the Athletics’ fifth solo homer of the night. The center fielder hit a 1-2 changeup over the fence in left.

Khris Davis ended a 20-game homerless stretch by hitting two blasts. Mark Canha and Matt Olson also homered for Oakland.

Mitch Haniger and Daniel Vogelbach homered for Seattle.

Vogelbach slugged a three-run shot to center with one out in the eighth to knot the score at 4. He also drew a two-out walk in the 10th off Soria to set the stage for the game-winning rally.

Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers, who pitched a no-hitter in his previous start, gave up one run and two hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Seattle left-hander Yusei Kikuchi gave up three runs and five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out five, walked two and served up the first three Oakland homers.

Fiers lost his no-hitter on this night before recording an out as Haniger smacked his fifth pitch of the game into the upper deck in left.

Oakland tied the score in the second inning when Canha belted a 3-2 slider from Kikuchi over the fence in left.

Davis broke the deadlock with one out in the sixth by hammering a 2-2 fastball over the fence in left.

Olson led off the top of the seventh with a 403-foot homer to right to finish Kikuchi’s night.

Davis made it 4-1 when he led off the eighth with a shot off right-hander Austin Adams that barely cleared the wall in left.

—Field Level Media