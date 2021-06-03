Sean Manaea pitches CG shutout over Mariners

Sean Manaea pitched a four-hit shutout as the Oakland Athletics defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday night.

Mitch Moreland homered for the A’s, who won the final two games of the series after dropping the opener.

Manaea (4-2), a left-hander, walked two and struck out eight in his second career nine-inning complete game. The other came on April 21, 2018, when he no-hit the Boston Red Sox.

Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (5-3) gave up five runs on seven hits in six innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Flexen retired the side in order in the first two innings before running into trouble in the third, when the A’s scored five runs.

Matt Chapman led off the inning by drawing a walk. An out later, Elvis Andrus fouled off several pitches before doubling down the left-field line. Mark Canha lined the next pitch into center field for a two-run single. Canha advanced to second on a groundout and scored on Matt Olson’s line-drive single up the middle.

Moreland then hit a 1-0 pitch halfway up the batter’s eye in center field for a two-run homer to make it 5-0. The ball traveled an estimated 444 feet, according to Statcast.

Manaea didn’t allow a hit until Mitch Haniger’s hard one-hopper up the middle to lead off the fourth, with the ball going off the end of second baseman Jed Lowrie’s glove as he was shifted to the left side of the base.

The Mariners loaded the bases in the fifth on singles by Tom Murphy and Jack Mayfield and a walk to Jake Fraley, but Manaea got J.P. Crawford to ground out to second to end the threat.

The only other runner the Mariners put on base came on Mayfield’s ground-ball single to left leading off the eighth. Fraley hit a broken-bat grounder to second and was thrown out, but first baseman Olson saw that Mayfield had rounded second and threw to shortstop Andrus to complete the 4-3-6 double play.

--Field Level Media