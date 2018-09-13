Padres complete season sweep of Mariners

Joey Lucchesi beat Seattle for the second time in two weeks, and Austin Hedges and Hunter Renfroe hit home runs as the San Diego Padres defeated the host Mariners 5-4 Wednesday.

The Padres swept both the two-game series and the four-game season series.

Lucchesi (8-8), a rookie left-hander, opened with four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth, his final inning. He allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Lucchesi defeated the Mariners 8-3 on Aug. 29 in San Diego, allowing one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings while tying his career high with nine strikeouts.

Padres relievers Trey Wingenter, Robert Stock, Jose Castillo and Craig Stammen combined for three perfect innings, striking out all nine batters they faced, before closer Kirby Yates allowed a leadoff homer to center field to Kyle Seager in the ninth. It was Seager’s 21st long ball of the season.

Pinch hitter Dee Gordon then singled, and pinch hitter Denard Span grounded into a forceout, with Gordon thrown out at second. Ben Gamel flied out to left. With pinch hitter Chris Herrmann at the plate, Span stole second, but Yates finished with a strikeout for his ninth save of the season.

Mariners left-hander Wade LeBlanc (8-4) went five innings but was hampered by some shoddy defense. He allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Padres opened the scoring in the second inning. Eric Hosmer led off and reached on a throwing error by shortstop Gordon Beckham. An out later, Hedges hit a two-run shot to left-center field, his 13th.

San Diego made it 3-0 in the third as Francisco Mejia lined a leadoff single to left and Wil Myers followed with a run-scoring double to right.

The Padres extended the lead in the fifth. With two outs, Myers reached on a fielding error by third baseman Seager, and Renfroe hit a two-run homer to left, his 22nd. That made it 5-0.

The Mariners responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Guillermo Heredia lined a single to center field. Mitch Haniger followed with a run-scoring triple to left and scored on Robinson Cano’s groundout. Nelson Cruz then hit a solo homer to left-center field, his 35th, to cut the Padres’ lead to 5-3.

