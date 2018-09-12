Padres remain perfect against Mariners

EditorsNote: Adds missing word in 2nd graf (“played”); Changed “Against” to “With” in 8th graf

Wil Myers doubled home the go-ahead run off Seattle closer Edwin Diaz with one out in the top of the ninth inning as the San Diego Padres defeated the host Mariners 2-1 Tuesday night at Safeco Field.

The Padres have won all three games they’ve played against the Mariners in 2018 and will go for a season sweep Wednesday afternoon.

Hunter Renfroe led off the ninth with a line-drive single off Diaz (0-4) on an 0-2 pitch. Eric Hosmer then lined a single to left, sending Renfroe to second. After Diaz struck out Franmil Reyes, Myers doubled down the left field line, scoring pinch runner Travis Jankowski.

Craig Stammen (8-2) got the victory after recording the last two outs in the eighth inning. Fellow right-hander Kirby Yates pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

The Mariners opened the scoring with two outs in the third, as Robinson Cano homered to center field, his eighth of the season.

The Padres tied it in the top of the fourth after Renfroe led off with a double. Renfroe moved third when Hosmer grounded out to the right side of the infield and scored on Reyes’ infield single, which deflected off the glove of shortstop Dee Gordon.

The Mariners had a chance to break the tie in the seventh off left-hander Matt Strahm. Kyle Seager led off with a walk, and pinch hitter Cameron Maybin doubled to right field.

With a drawn-in infield, Strahm got Mike Zunino to ground out to shortstop Freddy Galvis. Gordon hit a soft liner back to the mound that Strahm knocked down and recovered to throw out Seager at the plate. Mitch Haniger grounded out to third to end the threat.

The Mariners loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Maybin flied out just shy of the warning track in right to end the inning.

Neither starter factored into the decision.

Padres right-hander Bryan Mitchell allowed one run on four hits in six innings, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales, making his return from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from a muscle strain in his neck, went five innings. He allowed one run on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Padres second baseman Luis Urias had to be helped off the field with an undisclosed injury after grounding out in the eighth inning.

