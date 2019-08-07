Lamet, Padres cruise past Mariners

Dinelson Lamet opened with 6 1/3 hitless innings to earn his first major league victory since Aug. 15, 2017, as the San Diego Padres defeated the host Seattle Mariners 9-4 Tuesday night.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer and Josh Naylor homered for the Padres, who have defeated the Mariners seven straight times in interleague play.

Lamet (1-2), a right-hander who missed the entire 2018 campaign and the first three months of this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, pitched seven scoreless innings. He was effectively wild, allowing two hits, walking four and striking out 12, equaling his career high.

Seattle, which has been no-hit twice since the All-Star break, including Saturday in Houston, finally solved Lamet in the seventh inning.

Daniel Vogelbach led off by looking at a called third strike and was ejected by plate umpire Mark Wegner for arguing the decision. Omar Narvaez then lined a single to right-center field, and Kyle Seager followed with a double down the left field line. However, Lamet got Austin Nola to pop out to shortstop, then struck out Dylan Moore.

The Padres opened the scoring with a five-run fifth against left-hander Wade LeBlanc (6-5).

Hunter Renfroe led off with a walk. Naylor then grounded a single to left, and Manuel Margot followed with a run-scoring double to left. Luis Urias grounded a run-scoring single to center, and Austin Hedges brought home another run with a safety-squeeze bunt. Tatis followed with a two-run shot into the second deck in left field, the 20th homer of his rookie season, for a 5-0 advantage.

The Padres seemingly put the game away in the eighth as Hosmer hit a two-run homer and Naylor added a solo shot, both off Seattle right-hander Erik Swanson.

The Mariners scored all four of their runs off left-hander Adrian Morejon in the eighth, including a two-run homer by Tim Lopes for his first major league hit.

Wil Myers’ RBI single in the ninth capped the scoring.

—Field Level Media