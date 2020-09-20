Padres fail to clinch playoff spot as Mariners win

EditorsNote: fix in lede, moves up graf about wildfires, minor edits throughout

Justus Sheffield pitched six strong innings and Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking, two-run double against his former team as the host Seattle Mariners defeated the San Diego Padres 4-1 Saturday night at Petco Park.

The loss prevented the Padres (33-20) from clinching a National League playoff berth.

The Mariners were considered the home team as the series was moved from Seattle because of hazardous air conditions in the Pacific Northwest due to wildfires.

Sheffield (4-3), a left-hander, allowed one run on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano pitched the ninth for his third save of the season as the Mariners (23-29) snapped a four-game losing streak.

San Diego was scheduled to start ace right-hander Mike Clevinger, but he was scratched because of right biceps tightness.

The Padres instead sent 20-year-old right-hander Luis Patino to the mound for his first major league start. He reached his 50-pitch limit after just 1 2/3 innings, in which he allowed one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Padres reliever Dan Altavilla (1-3), who was part of the seven-player trade Aug. 30 in which Torrens, Ty France and a pair of prospects were sent to Seattle, took the loss.

The Mariners scored in the bottom of the first. Dylan Moore walked, stole second and scored on France’s two-out single to right.

The Padres tied the score in the third as Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a double to center and scored on Manny Machado’s single to right.

The Mariners broke the tie in the bottom of the inning. Kyle Seager led off with a walk and, an out later, Jose Marmolejos reached base on an Altavilla wild pitch on a swinging third strike. Torrens then lined a two-run double to left.

Seattle added a run in the fifth on Kyle Lewis’ team-leading 11th home run of the season, a solo shot off lefty Adrian Morejon.

