Padres top Mariners in 11, clinch playoff spot

Mitch Moreland’s bloop double down the left-field line scored Manny Machado with the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning as the San Diego Padres clinched a National League playoff berth with a 7-4 victory against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park.

Wil Myers hit a three-run homer for the Padres (34-20), who captured at least a wild-card berth; their magic number to wrap up second place in the NL West is down to one over the San Francisco Giants.

Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal (1-0) got the victory with two innings of relief. Mariners right-hander Casey Sadler (1-1) took the loss.

The Mariners’ Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer in the eighth to tie the score at 3.

Both teams scored after getting a runner at second to start the 10th inning. San Diego’s Fernando Tatis hit a run-scoring single in the top of the inning, and Seattle’s J.P. Crawford had a sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

The Padres scored three times in the 11th. In addition to Moreland’s double, Jurickson Profar hit a run-scoring single and the final run scored on an error.

The Mariners were considered the home team after the three-game series was moved to San Diego because of hazardous air conditions in the Pacific Northwest due to wildfires.

Neither team had a hit until the fifth inning as right-handers Dinelson Lamet of San Diego and Seattle’s Justin Dunn made strong starts.

The Mariners got their first hit on Evan White’s two-out single to left in the fifth. Tim Lopes followed with a run-scoring double to left to make it 1-0.

The Padres finally got to Dunn in the sixth. With one out, Eric Hosmer walked and, an out later, Moreland hit a ground-rule double to left. Myers, who walked in his first two plate appearances, followed by hitting a 2-2 pitch over the wall in center field to make it 3-1. It was Myers’ 14th home run of the season.

Lamet allowed one run on two hits in six innings. He walked two and fanned 10.

Dunn gave up three runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings, with four walks and six strikeouts.

--Field Level Media