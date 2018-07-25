Giants edge Mariners 4-3 on ninth-inning error

EditorsNote: rewords last graf

The San Francisco Giants scored an unearned run in the ninth inning off closer Edwin Diaz, the major league saves leader, to defeat the host Seattle Mariners 4-3 Tuesday night.

With one out, Steven Duggar grounded a single to right field. Pinch hitter Alen Hanson then grounded out to Diaz, with Duggar advancing to second.

Pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval hit a slow roller to second baseman Dee Gordon, who tried to field the ball and flip it to first baseman Ryon Healy. However, the ball got past Healy, allowing Duggar to score from second.

Left-hander Tony Watson (3-3) got the victory, and Will Smith pitched the ninth for his fourth save. Diaz dropped to 0-3.

Both teams scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

San Francisco took the lead in the top of the third after Kelby Tomlinson hit a one-out triple to center field. Chase d’Arnaud’s infield single brought Tomlinson home.

The Mariners tied it in the bottom of the inning as Guillermo Heredia homered to center field, his third of the season, off Giants starter Andrew Suarez.

The Giants scored in the fourth on one-out singles by Brandon Crawford and Austin Slater and a two-out single by Tomlinson.

Seattle loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on singles by Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager and a walk to Healy. Denard Span hit a sacrifice fly to left, but the Mariners missed a chance to make it a big inning when Seager was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second on Mike Zunino’s single to left.

Hunter Pence hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot off Mariners reliever Chasen Bradford to lead off the sixth, giving the Giants a 3-2 lead.

The Mariners tied it in the bottom of the inning on two-out walks to Span and Zunino and a run-scoring single to left by Ben Gamel.

Suarez, a left-hander, allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Seattle left-hander Roenis Elias, making the start after staff ace James Paxton suffered a setback in his recovery from a lower back injury, allowed two runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He issued one walk while striking out five.

Paxton (8-4, 3.70 ERA) was expected to be activated off the disabled list to start Tuesday, but Mariners manager Scott Servais said Paxton was still experiencing soreness in his back after throwing a bullpen session last weekend. The decision was made to keep the lefty on the 10-day DL.

—Field Level Media