Segura's tiebreaking single lifts Mariners over Giants

Jean Segura’s run-scoring single snapped an eighth-inning tie as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting San Francisco Giants 3-2 Wednesday afternoon to split their two-game interleague series.

Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the ninth for his major league-leading 38th save of the season, giving Alex Colome (3-5) the victory.

Guillermo Heredia led off the bottom of the eighth by drawing a walk off left-hander Tony Watson (3-4). Dee Gordon’s sacrifice bunt advanced Heredia to second. Right-hander Sam Dyson came on to face Segura, who chopped the first pitch into center field.

Mariners right-hander Mike Leake allowed just one baserunner through the first five innings — Alen Hanson’s one-out single in the first.

The Giants threatened in the sixth, as Hunter Pence reached on a fielding error by Segura and Nick Hundley lined a single to left. Leake got Steven Duggar to ground out to first and struck out Hanson and Andrew McCutchen to end the inning.

The Giants finally got to Leake in the seventh. Brandon Belt led off with a infield single, taking second on second baseman Dee Gordon’s throwing error. Belt had to leave the game with an apparent right knee injury.

An out later, Brandon Crawford blooped a double down the left-field line — Denard Span charged and made a sliding attempt but the ball went off the end of his glove — to score pinch-runner Chase d’Arnaud.

Right-hander Juan Nicasio replaced Leake and struck out Pablo Sandoval, but Pence hit a broken-bat double to right field to score Crawford to tie it at 2.

Leake went 6 1 /3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out two.

Giants left-hander Derek Holland, who got the start because Jeff Samardzija is still dealing with a sore shoulder, went six innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits. He walked one and struck out four.

The Mariners scored in the first without the benefit of a base hit. Gordon was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by Hundley and scored on Segura’s sacrifice fly.

Ryon Healy hit a solo homer in the second, his 21st of the season, to give Seattle a 2-0 lead.

