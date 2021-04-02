Mariners get walk-off walk in 10th to beat Giants

EditorsNote: adds “first major league win” in third graf; rewords last graf

Slideshow ( 45 images )

Jake Fraley drew a bases-loaded walk with no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Seattle Mariners an 8-7 victory against the visiting San Francisco Giants in the season opener Thursday night.

Giants left-hander Jose Alvarez (0-1) walked all three batters he faced in the 10th to take the loss.

Mariners left-hander Anthony Misiewicz (1-0) pitched the 10th for his first major league win. Mitch Haniger made a sliding catch down the right field line to end the top of the inning to save a run.

Trailing 6-1, the Mariners scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead. The key hit was a two-run double down the right field line by Dylan Moore, pulling Seattle within 6-5.

Fraley was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, and pinch hitter Jose Marmolejos hit a grounder to first baseman Brandon Belt, who in his haste to start an inning-ending double play, threw wide of second base, the ball glancing off the end of shortstop Brandon Crawford’s glove and into left field, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Giants pinch hitter Alex Dickerson led off the top of the ninth with a homer to right-center off Mariners closer Rafael Montero to tie it at 7-7.

Evan Longoria, Buster Posey and Austin Slater also hit solo homers as the Giants built a 5-0 lead through six innings.

San Francisco’s bullpen wasted a strong start by right-hander Kevin Gausman, who allowed just two hits -- both opposite-field doubles -- and one run over 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Gausman retired the first 11 batters he faced before Kyle Seager lined a double down the left field line with two outs in the fourth.

The only other hit the right-hander allowed was a leadoff double to Evan White on a liner just inside the first base bag in the seventh. White moved to third on a groundout to first by Taylor Trammell and scored on Dylan Moore’s sacrifice fly to center.

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings, with three walks and two strikeouts.

There were 9,000 fans at T-Mobile Park, the most allowed in the venue per Washington state COVID-19 protocols.

--Field Level Media