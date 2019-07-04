Edman's homer caps Cards' 9th-inning rally at Seattle

Pinch hitter Tommy Edman hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 5-2 victory against the host Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Jul 3, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake (8) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals scored all five of their runs in the ninth to win for just the second time in their past eight games. Right-hander John Brebbia (2-3) pitched 2 1/3 perfect innings of relief, striking out six of the seven batters he faced, to get the victory.

Mariners right-hander Mike Leake, who played for the Cardinals in 2016 and ‘17, tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits. The right-hander didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven, but he wound up with a no-decision when the bullpen blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth.

Right-hander Austin Adams (1-1), who earned his first major league victory Wednesday in the series opener, got out of the eighth and went back out for the ninth in a bid for his first career save. However, Jose Martinez led off the inning by grounding a single into right field, and an out later, Paul Goldschmidt grounded a single to left and Tyler O’Neill walked to load the bases.

Dexter Fowler greeted left-hander Roenis Elias with a line-drive single to right to thwart the shutout bid. Yadier Molina lined a sacrifice fly to left to tie the score at 2-2.

Edman, batting for Kolten Wong, hit a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left-center field to put the Cardinals ahead.

Dylan Moore hit a home run for the Mariners, who have lost five of their past six games.

Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright, who entered the game with 2.7 runs of support per nine innings, the second-lowest total in the majors, received none while he was on the mound Wednesday. He allowed two runs on four hits in five-plus innings, with three walks and six strikeouts.

The Mariners opened the scoring with one out in the fifth as Moore, a rookie utility man, hit a solo homer to left field on a 2-0 pitch from Wainwright. It was Moore’s fourth home run of the season.

Seattle made it 2-0 in the sixth. Domingo Santana led off with a line-drive single to left, ending Wainwright’s night. Left-hander Tyler Webb came on to face the left-handed-hitting Daniel Vogelbach, the Mariners’ All-Star Game representative. Vogelbach lined a 1-1 pitch into right field for a single, sending Santana to third. Santana scored on a wild pitch by Webb.

Andrew Miller struck out two in the bottom of the ninth, and Carlos Martinez got Tom Murphy to hit a game-ending flyout.

—Field Level Media