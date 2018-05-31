Chirinos drives in three as Rangers hold off Mariners

Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including a two-run double with the bases loaded in the seventh inning that snapped a tie, as the Texas Rangers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 7-6 Wednesday night at Safeco Field.

Relievers Tony Barnette (1-0), Jose Leclerc, Alex Claudio and Keone Kela combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-run relief. Kela pitched the ninth for his 12th save of the season.

The Rangers overcame a 5-3 deficit when they batted around in a four-run seventh.

Right-hander Ryan Cook walked leadoff hitter Delino DeShields and Shin-Soo Choo grounded a single into right field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice bunt put the runners in scoring position. Left-hander Marc Rzepczynski (0-1) came on to face Nomar Mazara, who grounded a two-run single to center field to tie the score at 5-5 and advanced to second on the throw home.

After an intentional walk to Jurickson Profar, Joey Gallo also walked, loading the bases. Right-hander Juan Nicasio came on to face Chirinos, who hit the first pitch down the right field line for a two-run double to break the tie.

Mariners left-hander James Paxton allowed two runs on four hits in five innings but was replaced after throwing 89 pitches. Paxton walked four and struck out five.

Rangers left-hander Matt Moore, in his first game back from the disabled list because of a sore right knee, gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the third on doubles by Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger.

The Rangers took the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth, including a run-scoring triple by Profar.

The Mariners responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded, a passed ball by Chirinos and a wild pitch by Moore allowed the Mariners to take the lead. Segura’s sacrifice fly made it 4-2.

The Rangers got a run back in the sixth off right-hander Dan Altavilla on Chirinos’ run-scoring single.

The Mariners extended the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the inning as Mike Zunino led off with a double down the left field line and scored on a single by Gordon Beckham.

