Colon dazzles, pitches Rangers past Mariners

Bartolo Colon pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings as the Texas Rangers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Delino DeShields Jr. broke a scoreless tie with a two-out double in the top of the eighth inning as the Rangers earned a split of the two-game series.

Colon (2-1), a right-hander who turns 45 on May 24, earned his 242nd career victory, one behind former San Francisco Giants great Juan Marichal for the most by a Dominican-born pitcher. Colon also improved to 14-1 at Safeco Field, the best winning percentage for any pitcher with 10 or more starts at the stadium.

The scariest moment for Colon came in the fourth inning, when Seattle’s Jean Segura hit a 102 mph liner right back to the mound. The portly Colon couldn’t get his glove on the ball, which hit him in the stomach. Colon picked the ball up and threw out Segura, then laughed if off when manager Jeff Banister and the training staff came out to the field to check on him.

Colon allowed only four hits: a two-out single in the second inning by Ben Gamel, a one-out double by Gamel in fifth and leadoff singles by Mitch Haniger in the seventh and Mike Zunino in the eighth.

With two outs in the eighth, Colon was replaced by left-hander Jake Diekman with Dee Gordon coming to the plate. Gordon blooped a single to center, putting runners at first and second. Jose Leclerc came out the bullpen and got Segura to fly out to shallow right field to end the inning.

Seattle right-hander Christian Bergman matched Colon for seven scoreless innings.

Bergman, who was recalled before the game from Triple-A Tacoma to make a spot start, allowed just two hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out five.

Bergman opened with 4 2/3 perfect innings before the Rangers’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on an infield single, a chopper over the mound that the shortstop Segura tried to make a bare-handed play on but couldn’t handle cleanly. The only other hit Bergman allowed was a one-out single by Carlos Perez to left field in the sixth.

Mariners reliever James Pazos (1-1) ran into trouble in the eighth, as Kiner-Falefa lined a single to left and Rougned Odor reached on a bunt. Pazos struck out Ronald Guzman before being replaced by right-hander Nick Vincent, who fanned Robinson Chirinos before DeShields lined a run-scoring double into the right field corner.

The Rangers added four unearned runs in the ninth despite hitting only one ball out of the infield — Jurickson Profar’s leadoff, ground-rule double. With two outs, two runs scored on a passed ball on a swinging strike three. Another came on a bases-loaded walk, and the last was scored via a Shin Soo-Choo infield single.

Seattle’s lone run came on Kyle Seager’s solo homer in the ninth off Keone Kela.

—Field Level Media