Gonzales stays hot, pitches Mariners to 4th straight win

Marco Gonzales didn’t allow an earned run for his third straight start as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 2-1 Monday afternoon at Safeco Field.

The Mariners won their fourth straight game and for the ninth time in their past 10.

Gonzales (5-3), a left-hander, allowed one unearned run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four.

The Rangers opened the scoring in the third without getting the ball out of the infield. Rougned Odor led off with a bunt single and Robinson Chirinos walked. Ronald Guzman grounded into a forceout, putting runners at first and third. Odor then scored on a passed ball by catcher Mike Zunino. Gonzales got Delino DeShields Jr. to pop out to second base and then picked off Guzman at second to end the inning.

The Mariners took the lead in the sixth. With one out, Guillermo Heredia grounded a single into left field. Newcomer Denard Span, playing his first game for the Mariners since being acquired in a four-player trade Friday with Tampa Bay, grounded into a fielder’s choice. Mitch Haniger then lined a single to left to move Span to second and Nelson Cruz followed with a run-scoring liner to left, tying it at 1-1. Kyle Seager then lined an RBI single to right to put Seattle ahead.

That was enough for the Mariners’ bullpen, which has allowed just one run over the past nine games.

Left-hander James Pazos got Odor to fly out to right field with a runner on first to end the seventh.

Right-hander Alex Colome, also acquired in the deal with Tampa Bay in exchange for two minor-league pitchers, worked out of slight jam in the eighth as DeShields singled with two outs and advanced to second on a balk. Colome struck out Shin Soo-Choo on three pitches to end the inning.

Right-hander Edwin Diaz got his major league-leading 19th save of the season despite allowing a leadoff walk in the ninth to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Diaz struck out Nomar Mazara, got Jurickson Profar to fly out to left field and pinch-hitter Joey Gallo to pop out to shallow center to end it.

Rangers right-hander Doug Fister (1-5) had another strong road start to no avail. Fister, who pitched for the Mariners from 2009-11, allowed two runs on six hits. He dropped to 0-3 on the road this season despite a 2.12 ERA.

