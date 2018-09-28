Jurado, Rangers shut out Mariners

Rookie right-hander Ariel Jurado pitched six scoreless innings as the Texas Rangers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 2-0 Thursday night.

The Rangers (67-92) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jurado (5-5) allowed only two hits — a two-out single by Daniel Vogelbach in the second inning and a leadoff single by Ben Gamel in the sixth. Jurado didn’t walk a batter, and he struck out three.

It was Jurado’s second victory against the Mariners in a week. He pitched five innings of relief to beat them 8-2 in a rain-shortened game Sept. 21 in Texas when he allowed two runs on six hits.

The Mariners (86-73) dropped to 7-9 against the last-place Rangers this season, the only team in the American League West they have a losing record against.

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales, who has a team-high 13 victories this season, pitched five scoreless innings. He allowed only two hits, walked one and struck out six.

The Rangers broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning.

With one out, Ryan Rua lined a double into the gap in right-center field off left-hander Zach Duke (5-5). Ronald Guzman then grounded a sharp single into right, scoring Rua. After Willie Calhoun struck out, right-hander Shawn Armstrong replaced Duke.

Hanser Alberto greeted Armstrong with a ground-rule double to right field, putting runners on second and third. The Mariners then intentionally walked Rougned Odor to load the bases. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was hit by a 1-2 pitch, the ball glancing off the top of his batting helmet, to force in the second run.

Rangers left-hander Matt Moore and right-handers Connor Sadzeck and Jose Leclerc combined for three innings of one-hit ball to close out the shutout. Leclerc worked the ninth for his 12th save of the season.

The only Mariner to reach scoring position was Mitch Haniger on a two-base throwing error by Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Haniger was stranded when Jean Segura grounded back to Jurado.

Rangers veteran third baseman Adrian Beltre, who is considering retirement, got a night off. Interim manager Don Wakamatsu said Beltre is scheduled to serve as the designated hitter each of the next two nights, and the 39-year-old veteran hopes to play in the field Sunday in the regular-season finale.

