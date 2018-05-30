Rangers pull away from Mariners in 9th inning

Rougned Odor hit a three-run double to break a ninth-inning tie as the Texas Rangers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 9-5 Tuesday night at Safeco Field.

Ronald Guzman went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Shin-Soo Choo hit a home run for Texas, which snapped the Mariners’ four-game winning streak.

With the score tied 5-5, the Rangers loaded the bases in the ninth against Seattle closer Edwin Diaz (0-2).

Jurickson Profar lined a single to right and one out later, Isiah Kiner-Falefa executed a hit-and-run play, grounding a single into right field as second baseman Andrew Romine covered the bag after Profar took off.

A walk to Joey Gallo loaded the bases for Odor, who was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and had left four runners on base. Odor lined a 2-2 pitch into the left field corner, clearing the bases.

Right-hander Chasen Bradford relieved Diaz and allowed a run-scoring double to Guzman.

The Mariners tied it in the eighth off right-hander Chris Martin.

With one out, Ben Gamel singled to left and Mike Zunino was hit by a pitch. Pinch hitter Guillermo Heredia singled to right to load the bases. Jean Segura hit a high chopper to shortstop Profar, whose only play was to first base. That allowed Gamel to score to make it 5-5.

Left-hander Alex Claudio (4-2) came on to face Denard Span and got him to ground out to first base to end the inning.

Choo hit a solo homer in the first inning off former teammate Felix Hernandez.

Hernandez allowed five runs on six hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out four.

The 32-year-old veteran pushed his career strikeout total to 2,397, moving him past Sandy Koufax and into a tie with Kevin Brown for 44th place on the all-time list.

Rangers right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed four runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Trailing 4-2, the Rangers took the lead with three runs in the sixth inning. the first two runs came home on a wild pitch and a passed before Guzman lined a single to center to score Gallo and put Texas up 5-4.

Segura finished with three hits while Span, Ryon Healy and Nelson Cruz had two hits apiece for Seattle.

Nomar Mazara and Kiner-Falefa each had two hits for Texas.

