10-inning win extends Mariners' home hex over Rangers

Jake Fraley singled home the winning run in the 10th inning as the Mariners defeated Texas 5-4 Friday night, the Rangers’ 13th consecutive loss at Seattle.

Fraley and Luis Torrens hit solo homers for the Mariners, who won their third consecutive game and prevailed for the 13th time in the past 17.

Texas’ Joey Gallo went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts to snap his streak of five straight games with a home run.

Seattle’s Jake Bauers started the bottom of the 10th as the runner at second base. Shed Long Jr. bunted him to third, and the Rangers decided to intentionally walk Torrens to bring up left-handed-hitting Fraley to face left-hander Taylor Hearn (2-3).

Fraley grounded a 2-1 pitch past drawn-in second baseman Nick Solak for the winner.

Anthony Misiewicz (3-3) got the victory after throwing a scoreless top of the 10th.

The Rangers tied the score with an unearned run in the ninth. With one out, Eli White reached on a two-base throwing error by third baseman Ty France. Jonah Heim then doubled off the center field wall to make it 4-4.

Torrens tied the game 3-3 with a one-out homer in the eighth. Fraley walked, stole second and scored on J.P. Crawford’s two-out single to left for a 4-3 lead.

The Mariners pulled within 3-2 in the seventh with an unearned run. With one out, Crawford hit a comebacker to the mound, but Brett Martin’s throw to first pulled Nate Lowe off the bag.

After a walk to Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager hit a potential double-play grounder to Lowe, who threw to second to force out Haniger. However, shortstop Charlie Culberson’s throw back to first was wide of Martin, who was covering the bag, and allowed Crawford to score.

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson lowered his American League-leading ERA to 1.98 by allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up five hits, walked three and struck out seven.

Mariners rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

--Field Level Media