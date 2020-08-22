Mariners get jump on Rangers, coast to win

Nick Margevicius pitched 5 1/3 innings for his first Seattle victory as the Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 7-4 Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Aug 21, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; King County Executive Dow Constantine throws out the first pitch before a game between the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lewis homered for the Mariners, who won for just the second time in their past 10 games. Right-hander Taylor Williams pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

Danny Santana went deep for the Rangers, who lost their sixth straight.

Rangers left-hander Kolby Allard (0-2) started but didn’t make it out of the first inning. He allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

J.P. Crawford led off the bottom of the first by lining a single to left, and he scored on Sam Haggerty’s double to left. Haggerty advanced to third on outfielder NIck Solak’s error and scored on a wild pitch.

Lewis walked, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Austin Nola’s single to center. Tim Lopes lined a single to center, sending Nola to third, and both runners scored on Braden Bishop’s ground-rule double down the right-field line to make it 4-0.

Lewis homered to center off left-hander Wes Benjamin with one out in the second.

The Mariners tacked on another run in the third as Lopes lined a single to left, stole second and advanced to third on Dee Gordon’s bunt single. Bishop brought home Lopes with a groundout to third to make it 6-0.

The Rangers scored twice in the fifth and two more in the sixth to knock out Margevicius (1-1). The left-hander allowed four runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Jose Trevino led off the Rangers’ fifth with a double and Rob Refsnyder drew a two-out walk. Both runners scored on Scott Heineman’s double to right.

Santana led off the sixth with a solo shot to right-center field.

An out later, Joey Gallo reached on a bunt single down the third-base line and Trevino singled to right to put runners at the corners. Right-hander Joey Gerber came in for Margevicius, and Rougned Odor greeted him with a sacrifice fly to center off right-hander to pull the Rangers within 6-4.

The Mariners added an insurance run in the seventh on two walks, a double play and a throwing error by second baseman Odor.

—Field Level Media