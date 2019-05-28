Mariners go deep to beat Rangers, end losing streak

Daniel Vogelbach slugged a two-run homer into the upper deck to help the Seattle Mariners post a 6-2 win over the visiting Texas Rangers on Monday to halt a six-game losing streak.

Vogelbach’s 15th homer of the season was just the third in ballpark history to reach the upper deck in right field and it helped Seattle earn just its 11th win in the past 41 games following a 13-2 start.

Mo Vaughn of the Los Angeles Angels in 1999 and Carlos Delgado of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2001 are the other players to homer into the upper deck in right field, according to the Mariners. The ballpark opened midway through the 1999 season as Safeco Field and changed names to T-Mobile Park this season.

Mallex Smith had two hits, two runs scored and four stolen bases as the Mariners opened an 11-game homestand. Smith stole second, third and home in the eighth inning.

Kyle Seager had two hits and scored twice and Vogelbach also had two of Seattle’s nine hits.

Ronald Guzman homered for Texas, which has lost three straight after winning its previous five games.

Seattle left-hander Tommy Milone (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings in his second start with the team. He struck out seven and walked one.

Texas right-hander Lance Lynn (6-4) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. Lynn struck out 10, one short of his season-best output that came against Seattle last Tuesday.

The Mariners scored two runs in the third inning to take the early lead.

Smith singled to right-center field and stole second. One out later, Seager dropped a single into left field to score Smith.

Omar Narvaez drew a walk and Domingo Santana followed with a single to left to score Seager and make it 2-0.

Texas scored in the top of the fourth when Joey Gallo singled with two outs and came home on Logan Forsythe’s double off the wall in left.

The Mariners made it 3-1 in the bottom of the frame when Shed Long doubled to right and scored on Smith’s single to right.

Guzman’s homer to center in the fifth cut the Mariners’ lead to 3-2.

The left-handed-hitting Vogelbach provided insurance in the seventh with his high two-out blast down the right-field line off Jose Leclerc. The ball was as high as the top of the foul pole as it landed in the upper deck.

Smith walked in the eighth before running wild on the bases. He stole second and third before Mitch Haniger drew a walk. When left-hander Kyle Bird tossed a pickoff throw toward first, Smith took off for home and easily beat Guzman’s throw to the plate.

—Field Level Media