Mariners hand Rangers 10th straight road loss

Kyle Lewis doubled, homered and drove in two runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday night.

It was the 10th consecutive road loss for the Rangers. It was also their 10th straight defeat at T-Mobile Park, with their last win at Seattle coming on July 23, 2019.

Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield (4-4) went five innings for the victory. He allowed two runs on six hits, with two walks and one strikeout.

Seattle right-hander Erik Swanson came on with two runners on and two outs in the eighth inning and struck out Adolis Garcia, who shares the major league lead with 16 home runs. Swanson allowed a leadoff walk to Joey Gallo in the ninth and a two-out single to Brock Holt, but got Jason Martin to foul out to first baseman Ty France to end the game. It was Swanson’s first save of the season and third of his career.

Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles (2-4) took the loss. He gave up three runs on six hits in six innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Mariners built a 3-0 lead through three innings.

Lewis led off the second with a ground-rule double to center field and France followed with a run-scoring single down the first-base line.

Rookie Jarred Kelenic led off the Mariners’ half of the third with a walk and, two outs, later, Lewis hit a two-run shot to right field. It was the fifth home run of the season for the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, who missed the first three weeks of the campaign with a deep bone bruise in his right knee.

The Rangers scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings off Sheffield to pull within 3-2.

With one out in the fourth, Garcia grounded a slow roller down the third-base line that eventually hit the bag and stayed fair. Gallo doubled to center to send Garcia to third and Khris Davis’ sacrifice fly got the Rangers on the board.

Charlie Culberson, Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off the fifth with three consecutive singles to pull the Rangers within a run.

