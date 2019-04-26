Mariners wallop Rangers rookie, bullpen

EditorsNote: rewords lede

Ryon Healy went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Marco Gonzales pitched seven scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 14-2 Thursday night.

The Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak and sent the Rangers to their fourth consecutive defeat.

Gonzales (5-0) allowed six hits and struck out nine in becoming the first pitcher in the majors this season to reach five victories. He didn’t issue a walk.

Healy hit a three-run double in a five-run first inning as the Mariners spoiled left-hander Taylor Hearn’s major league debut. Hearn (0-1) faced eight batters in the first inning and only recorded one out before being pulled after 39 pitches.

The 24-year-old allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and four walks.

Hearn walked the first three batters he faced. Tim Beckham then hit a hard one-hopper down the third base line that Asdrubal Cabrera made a diving stop on, but his only play was to try to get Haniger at the plate, and the throw was late.

After a flyout to shallow left field, Healy lined a double into the left field corner to empty the bases and make it 4-0. A walk to Omar Narvaez was followed by first baseman Logan Forsythe dropping a foul popup for an error.

Given another chance, Dylan Moore lined a single to left, and Dee Gordon greeted reliever Brett Martin with a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring in the inning.

The Mariners added to their lead with a two-run double by Domingo Santana in the fourth inning to make it 7-0. A sacrifice fly by Narvaez and a run-scoring single by Dee Gordon in the fifth increased the lead to 9-0.

Beckham hit a two-run homer and Moore had a run-scoring single in the sixth, and Daniel Vogelbach added a two-run double in the seventh for a 14-0 lead.

The Rangers scored their only runs off lefty reliever Roenis Elias in the eighth, on a run-scoring single by Nomar Mazara and a bases-loaded walk to Forsythe.

Rangers backup catcher Jeff Mathis pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

