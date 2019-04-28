Pence powers Rangers past Mariners

Hunter Pence had three hits and four RBIs to lead the visiting Texas Rangers to a 14-1 win against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday to earn a split of the four-game series.

Apr 28, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) catches a foul ball between second baseman Rougned Odor (left) and first baseman Danny Santana (right) during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Santana and Shin-Soo Choo also had three hits each, and Elvis Andrus, Nomar Mazara, and Logan Forsythe had two hits apiece for the Rangers, who won 15-1 on Saturday after getting outscored 19-6 in the first two games of the series.

Pence and Andrus hit two-run homers in the third inning, Forsythe hit a three-run blast in the eighth and Choo clubbed a solo shot in the ninth.

Texas right-hander Lance Lynn (3-2) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits, striking out nine and walking three.

Seattle right-hander Erik Swanson (0-3) made his third major-league start and went four innings, allowing nine runs (eight earned) and 11 hits.

Swanson was drafted by the Rangers in the eighth round in 2014, but was traded to the New York Yankees two years later as part of a package that brought 39-year-old designated hitter Carlos Beltran to the Rangers for the final two months of the 2016 season.

Daniel Vogelbach and Dee Gordon had two hits each for the Mariners, who committed seven errors in the past two games.

The Rangers gave Lynn a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Pence’s two-out come-backer went off Swanson’s foot, scoring Choo from second.

Rougned Odor was aboard with a one-out single when Andrus homered to left in the third inning. Mazara then reached on a single and Pence homered to left-center for a 5-0 lead.

The Mariners got a run back in the fourth when Tim Beckham led off with a double, took third on a fly out and scored on a ground out by Ryon Healy, but the Rangers scored four more runs in the fifth, highlighted by an RBI double from Pence.

Seattle right fielder Mitch Haniger missed his first game of the season after feeling soreness in his right shoulder after diving on the warning track Saturday.

Haniger is tied for third on the team in home runs (seven) and RBIs (19).

