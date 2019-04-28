Rangers get off to quick start in rout of Mariners

Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor hit three-run homers in the opening two innings as the Texas Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 15-1 victory against the host Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Apr 27, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo (right) celebrates with shortstop Elvis Andrus (left) after Andrus hit a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Gallo also homered for the Rangers, a solo shot in the eighth inning.

Rangers left-hander Mike Minor (3-2) allowed one run on three hits in seven innings, with one walk and a season-high 13 strikeouts.

Right-hander Ariel Jurado pitched the final two innings for the Rangers to cap the three-hitter.

The only run Minor allowed was on Domingo Santana’s solo homer in the first inning.

Mariners right-hander Mike Leake (2-3) allowed nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits in five innings. Leake walked one and struck out four.

Two errors by shortstop Tim Beckham, one fielding and one throwing, and a dropped flyball by center fielder Mallex Smith led to the four unearned runs against Leake.

The Rangers wasted no time against Leake.

In the first inning, Shin-Soo Choo led off with a walk, Odor reached on Beckham’s fielding error and Andrus hit a 1-0 pitch over the center-field wall.

With one out in the second, Logan Forsythe doubled to left field, Jeff Mathis reached on the error by Smith and Odor hit the first pitch out to right field.

Danny Santana hit a run-scoring double in the third and Forsythe followed with an RBI single to make the score 8-1.

The Rangers added single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth, the latter Gallo’s ninth homer of the season, to take an 11-1 lead.

Texas added four runs in the ninth off Mariners utility infielder Dylan Moore, who was making his pitching debut. Moore allowed five hits and walked two batters.

Santana and Forsythe each had two doubles in the Rangers’ 20-hit attack.

—Field Level Media