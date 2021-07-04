Rangers get rare win in Seattle, 7-3

John Hicks homered twice against his former team as the Texas Rangers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 7-3 Saturday night, snapping a 13-game T-Mobile Park losing streak.

Slideshow ( 30 images )

Eli White also homered for the Rangers, who have won six of their past eight games overall.

Texas’ Jordan Lyles (4-5) beat the Mariners for just the second time in seven career decisions. The right-hander went six innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Kyle Seager homered for the Mariners, who lost for just the fifth time in their past 18 games.

Left-hander Marco Gonzales (1-5) continued to struggle after missing five weeks because of a left forearm strain. Gonzales lasted just 3 1/3 innings and gave up seven runs -- six earned -- on seven hits, which included the three homers. He walked two and struck out four.

The Rangers opened the scoring with four runs in the third. Hicks, who was selected by Seattle in the fourth round of the 2011 draft and made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2015, led off with a home run to left field. After a single by Charlie Culberson and a walk to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, White hit a three-run shot to left.

The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning but managed just one run on Ty France’s walk. White made a diving catch in left field to rob Jake Fraley of a hit and Adolis Garcia tracked down a deep fly ball to center by Jake Bauers to end the inning.

The Rangers added three runs in the fourth. Hicks again led off with a homer to left. Culberson reached on a fielding error by right fielder Mitch Haniger and White drew a one-out walk. Garcia lined a two-run double to center to end Gonzales’ night.

Seager hit a solo shot in the fifth to make it 7-2.

The Mariners scored the game’s final run in the eighth as Seager led off with a walk and scored on Fraley’s sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media