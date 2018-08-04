Borucki's gem leads Blue Jays over Mariners, 7-2

Ryan Borucki pitched eight innings to earn his first major league victory as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-2 Friday night.

Devon Travis and Russell Martin hit home runs for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games of the series.

Borucki (1-2), a rookie left-hander making his seventh start, allowed one unearned run on four hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out two.

Closer Ken Giles made his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Houston, allowing a run in the ninth.

It was the second consecutive night a Blue Jays pitcher got his first big-league win, after Mike Hauschild accomplished the feat Thursday with six scoreless innings of relief.

The Mariners have lost four straight games, one shy of their season-worst slump.

Seattle left-hander Marco Gonzales (12-6), who had won his previous five starts, gave up four runs on seven hits in seven innings. He struck out seven with no walks.

The Blue Jays scored in the top of the first as Randal Grichuk doubled to right field and Travis followed with a run-scoring single to left.

Martin hit a solo homer to left-center field with one out in the fourth to make it 2-0. It was Martin’s 10th home run of the season.

The Mariners got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Mitch Haniger reached base on a throwing error by shortstop Aledmys Diaz, taking second when the ball went out of play. Kyle Seager’s two-out single drove in Haniger.

Grichuk singled with one out in the fifth, and Travis followed by lining a homer down the left field line, his seventh of the season. That gave the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead.

Toronto added three runs in the ninth off right-hander Chasen Bradford, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day. Teoscar Hernandez led off with a triple to right field, and Martin followed with a run-scoring single. A sacrifice fly by Kevin Pillar and an RBI single by Grichuk capped the scoring. Grichuk went 4-for-5.

The Mariners got a run in the ninth off Giles on Ryon Healy’s two-out single to score Haniger, who led off with a single.

—Field Level Media