Estrada flirts with no-no, Jays beat Mariners 5-1

Marco Estrada allowed one hit in seven-plus innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Seattle Mariners 5-1 Saturday night.

Estrada (5-8) took a no-hitter into the seventh before Mitch Haniger doubled with one out. The right-hander walked two and struck out four.

Aledmys Diaz hit a home run for the Blue Jays, who have won the first three games of the series and will go for the sweep Sunday afternoon.

The Mariners, who matched their season-high with their fifth consecutive loss, had only one baserunner through the first six innings as Nelson Cruz walked on a 3-2 pitch leading off the second.

They didn’t come close to a hit until Denard Span led off the seventh with a liner to the gap that right fielder Randal Grichuk tracked down on the run. Haniger then grounded an 0-1 pitch down the left field line.

Estrada came back out for the eighth inning, but was pulled after walking Ryon Healy on four straight pitches. Right-hander Ryan Tepera allowed a single to right-center by Cameron Maybin, with Healy advancing to third. Tepera struck out Mike Zunino, but pinch hitter Chris Herrmann hit a sacrifice fly to center field to spoil the shutout bid. The run was charged to Estrada.

Mariners left-hander James Paxton (9-5) went seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring in the third inning. With one out, Kevin Pillar doubled over the head of Span in left. Grichuk then lined a single to left, sending Pillar to third. Grichuk advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Devon Travis grounded a single up the middle to make it 2-0.

Diaz led off the fifth with his 13th homer of the season, a solo shot to left-center field.

The Blue Jays added a run in the eighth off right-hander Sam Tuivailala. Pillar led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After a one-out walk to Travis, former Mariner Justin Smoak lined a run-scoring single to right to make it 4-0.

Diaz and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back doubles with two outs in the ninth off left-hander James Pazos for Toronto’s final run.

