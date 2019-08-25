Gonzales sets new personal best as Mariners edge Blue Jays

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings to set a career high in victories as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Aug 25, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during an MLB Players' Weekend game at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Moore homered for the Mariners, who have won six of their past eight games.

The Blue Jays lost for the seventh time in their past eight games.

Gonzales (14-10) allowed one run on three hits, with two walks and five strikeouts, to eclipse his 13 victories from last season.

Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala allowed two runners in the eighth but got out of the inning unscathed, and fellow right-hander Matt Magill pitched the ninth for his fourth save, working around a one-out double by Derek Fisher.

Toronto right-hander Clay Buchholz (0-3), making his first appearance since May 5 because of a Grade 2 teres major muscle strain in his upper back, retired the first eight batters he faced before Moore hit a solo homer to left-center field, his sixth of the season.

The Mariners added a run in the fourth as J.P. Crawford led off by lining a single into left field and scored on a one-out double to center by Kyle Seager.

Buchholz went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.

The Blue Jays threatened in the fifth inning as Fisher led off with a walk and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt by Gonzales. But the left-hander induced Teoscar Hernandez to pop out to shortstop, struck out Brandon Drury and got Reese McGuire to ground out to first base to end the inning.

Toronto got a run off Gonzales in the sixth as Bo Bichette led off with a double to right and scored when Rowdy Tellez grounded a two-out single into left, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Seattle tacked on an insurance run in the seventh against right-hander Jason Adam. Austin Nola led off with an infield single and advanced to second on Adam’s throwing error. Nola took third on a balk by Adam and scored on Omar Narvaez’s one-out sacrifice fly to left.

