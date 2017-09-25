Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

One day after clinching their first playoff berth since 2011, the Arizona Diamondbacks don’t plan on relaxing Monday as they begin a three-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants. Arizona secured home-field advantage in the National League wild-card game with a 3-2 triumph over Miami on Sunday, when J.D. Martinez delivered the winning hit with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

Martinez is batting .398 with 14 homers and 29 RBIs in 20 games this month to lead the Diamondbacks, who want to maintain their momentum heading into the postseason. “I think we’ve all been a part of something that we’ve maybe clinched early and got complacent, so I think it’s a natural concern of mine,” manager Torey Lovullo told reporters. “We have to make sure we’re still playing the type of baseball that we want to play all season long until the end, from start to finish.” Arizona is facing a Giants team that has clinched its first last-place finish since 2007 and needs two victories over the final six games to avoid its first 100-loss season since 1985. Mac Williamson went 3-for-3 with a solo homer in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers and has re-emerged as a candidate for the team’s left-field job next season.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (7-8, 4.49 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (8-8, 3.20)

Cueto’s season has been marred by injuries and inconsistency, but he turned in a sharp performance against Colorado on Tuesday, allowing two runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old can opt out of his contract and become a free agent at the end of the season, but he’s expected to return to the Giants. Jake Lamb is 6-for-16 with two home runs against Cueto, who is 10-3 with a 3.40 ERA in 14 career starts versus Arizona.

Godley is looking to bounce back from a shaky outing against San Diego on Tuesday, when he gave up five runs and eight hits over five innings in a 6-2 loss. The 27-year-old had won three of his previous four starts and has recorded at least five strikeouts in each of his last 17 outings. Godley is making his first start against San Francisco since Sept. 9, 2015, when he allowed one run and three hits over five frames in a 2-1 victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona has won six of its last seven home games against the Giants.

2. Giants 2B Joe Panik missed Sunday’s contest with a sore elbow but could return to the lineup Monday.

3. Arizona INF Chris Owings (broken finger) will not be available for the wild-card game and would be questionable should the team advance to the NL Division Series.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Diamondbacks 4