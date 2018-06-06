D-backs edge Giants in Bumgarner's return

Patrick Corbin spoiled the comeback of Madison Bumgarner with 6 1/3 strong innings Tuesday night, delivering the Arizona Diamondbacks a 3-2 road victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Making his first start of the season and hoping to extend the Giants’ winning streak to six, Bumgarner limited the Diamondbacks to two runs in six innings, but that was one more run than Corbin gave up in his superior effort.

Getting an early two-run cushion, Corbin (6-2) allowed just one run and four hits. He walked two and struck out seven, helping the Diamondbacks win for the sixth time in eight games.

Bumgarner (0-1) was pitching in the majors for the first time since breaking a bone in his left hand when hit by a line drive in spring training.

He surrendered eight hits, struck out three and did not walk a batter while throwing 82 pitches.

Bumgarner was allowed to bat at a critical point in the game, with the Giants having rallied to within 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth.

Instead of pinch-hitting for the pitcher, as he did successfully the night before in an identical situation, Giants manager Bruce Bochy let Bumgarner hit with the bases loaded and no outs. Bumgarner struck out.

Corbin went on to also strike out Gorkys Hernandez and Buster Posey, retaining the one-run advantage.

Arizona’s two runs off Bumgarner came in the second inning. Consecutive doubles by Ketel Marte and Chris Owings opened the scoring, and Kristopher Negron made it 2-0 two batters later with an RBI single.

Before Corbin escaped the jam in the fifth, he had allowed a Giants run on back-to-back doubles by Mac Williamson and Brandon Crawford.

The Diamondbacks tacked on what turned out to be a critical insurance run in the ninth on an RBI single by Jake Lamb to make it 3-1.

Arizona closer Brad Boxberger pitched into and out of trouble in the last of the ninth for his 14th save. He got Evan Longoria on a grounder with two on and two out after Posey’s RBI single had made it a one-run game.

Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and Owings two for the Diamondbacks, who won for just the second time in their past 12 road games.

Andrew McCutchen collected two hits for the Giants, who had won six in a row at home.

The Giants stranded 11 baserunners.

