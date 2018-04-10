Godley, Goldschmidt lead Diamondbacks past Giants

Zack Godley pitched seven shutout innings and Paul Goldschmidt tripled in the middle of a two-run first inning Monday night, sending the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a three-game series.

The first-place Diamondbacks ran their record to 8-2 with a second straight win, with Godley and two relievers combining on a five-hitter.

Coming off a four-hit, one-run outing over seven innings in a 6-1 win over the Dodgers last Tuesday, Godley (2-0) was just as strong in San Francisco, again allowing four hits but this time no runs in the outing. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

The Diamondbacks gave Godley all the run support he would need in the top of the first when, after a one-out single by Ketel Marte, Goldschmidt tripled to right-center field off Giants starter Derek Holland (0-2), giving Arizona a 1-0 lead.

A.J. Pollock followed with a sacrifice fly to complete the Arizona scoring.

Holland did not allow another hit in his six innings. He walked one and struck out eight in his Giants home debut.

The Giants threatened against Godley in the fifth, getting runners to first and third with one out after singles by Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford.

But Godley got Hunter Pence to pop out and Gregor Blanco to ground to Goldschmidt at first base, retaining the shutout.

The Giants finally broke through against reliever Yoshihisa Hirano in the eighth after a leadoff double by Crawford. He came around to score on an infield out by Blanco.

Archie Bradley pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two, for his first save.

Goldschmidt’s triple, his first of the season, was the Diamondbacks’ only extra-base hit of the game.

Posey and Crawford had two hits apiece for the Giants.

Both teams finished with five hits.

The loss was the Giants’ second straight and fifth in seven games after a 2-0 start.

—Field Level Media