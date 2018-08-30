Godley, Souza send D-backs past Giants

EditorsNote: rewords fifth graf

Zack Godley took a shutout into the eighth inning, and Steven Souza Jr. drove in two runs with a home run and a double Wednesday night, allowing the Arizona Diamondbacks to salvage one win in their three-game series against the Giants with a 3-1 victory at San Francisco.

Archie Bradley struck out Joe Panik at the end of an eight-pitch battle with the potential tying runs aboard in the eighth, preserving a two-run Arizona lead and sending the Diamondbacks (73-60) to a win that allowed them to regain sole possession of first place in the National League West over the idle Colorado Rockies (72-60).

The Giants (67-68), meanwhile, fell seven games back of Arizona in the West and 7 1/2 behind the Milwaukee Brewers (74-60) in the NL wild-card race.

Godley (14-7) hit three batters, but allowed just one other baserunner — a double by Panik in the fourth — through seven innings.

He left after giving up a two-out single to Gorkys Hernandez and a walk to pinch hitter Hunter Pence in the eighth, with Hernandez scoring the Giants’ lone run when Andrew McCutchen greeted Bradley with an RBI single.

Bradley rebounded to strike out Panik looking and end the inning on a 2-2 pitch that followed three consecutive foul balls.

Left-hander Andrew Chafin opened the ninth by striking out Brandon Crawford before closer Brad Boxberger came on to strike out the next two batters for his 30th save.

Godley was charged with one run on two hits in 7 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Souza got the Diamondbacks on the board first when he led off the third inning with his fourth home run of the season off Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez (6-2).

Arizona increased its lead to 2-0 in the fourth when Ketel Marte doubled and Nick Ahmed singled to open the inning. Souza added an RBI double with two outs that plated Ahmed.

Rodriguez, who hadn’t lost since June 9, lasted just five innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He walked four and struck out three.

He had been 5-0 in his previous 12 starts.

The Diamondbacks now move on to Los Angeles to face the third-place Dodgers (72-61) in a four-game series. The Dodgers will begin the series just one game back in the West.

Despite the loss, the Giants won the season series from the Diamondbacks 11-8.

—Field Level Media