McCutchen, Giants edge D-backs in ninth

Andrew McCutchen’s second walk-off hit in the past four days, a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night, delivered the San Francisco Giants a 5-4 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

The win allowed the Giants to snap a two-game losing streak and give a happy ending to top prospect Tyler Beede’s major league debut.

After Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt tied the game with a two-out home run off Giants closer Hunter Strickland in the top of the ninth inning, San Francisco loaded the bases on walks against Arizona left-hander Jorge De La Rosa (0-1) before McCutchen lined the first pitch he saw into left-center field to end it.

McCutchen belted a three-run, walk-off home run Saturday in San Francisco’s 7-5, 14-inning victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had six hits that day.

Strickland (1-0), who recorded his first blown save of the season, got the win.

The latest heroics came well after Beede and Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin left with no-decisions.

Beede, the Giants’ first-round pick in 2014, got off to a shaky start, allowing a two-run double to A.J. Pollock four batters into the game after he walked Ketel Marte and gave up a single to Goldschmidt.

The 24-year-old right-hander settled down after that, keeping the Giants within 2-0 through four innings by allowing just three hits. He walked five and struck out three.

The Giants finally got to Corbin after five shutout innings. Gorkys Hernandez led off the sixth with a pinch-hit single. Singles by Austin Jackson and Brandon Belt loaded the bases before Corbin walked McCutchen to force in a run.

Buster Posey’s sacrifice fly later in the inning tied the game at 2-2, and Hunter Pence’s run-scoring flyout put San Francisco in front 3-2.

Corbin was charged with three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out nine.

Arizona drew even at 3-3 in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Jarrod Dyson and Marte.

The Giants took a 4-3 lead as the result of a double steal in the eighth, with McCutchen taking third base and then continuing home on a throwing error by Diamondbacks catcher Alex Avila.

Jackson and Posey had two hits apiece for the Giants, who evened the series after taking a 2-1 loss Monday night.

Dyson and Goldschmidt collected two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who had won their previous two games.

The Giants out-hit the Diamondbacks 8-6.

