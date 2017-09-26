Giants beat Diamonbacks’ backups

PHOENIX -- A day after a celebrating the clinching of home field advantage for the NL wild-card game, Arizona rested most of its regulars Monday. Manager Torey Lovullo could almost see the hangover coming.

Nick Hundley homered and had four RBIs and Hunter Pence also homered in the San Francisco Giants’ 9-2 victory over the Diamondbacks, who tied a season high with four errors.

”I‘m not totally surprised by the day today, to be totally honest with you,“ Lovullo said. ”And that’s not to make an excuse. We should be ready. Yesterday was such an emotional high I felt like this could have been a letdown. It was just a day where everybody was a little bit fatigued, emotionally, physically from yesterday, and some starters were being rested.

“This had the potential of that. It’s unfortunate.”

Hundley hit a three-run homer and Pence added a solo homer in a five-run fifth inning to support Johnny Cueto (8-8), who gave up two runs in six innings while winning his fifth straight start at Chase Field.

Hundley broke a 2-for-20 skid with his homer in the fourth inning and added an RBI single in a three-run eighth.

Second baseman Brandon Drury had two hits and two RBIs, and Jeremy Hazelbaker had two hits for the Diamondbacks (90-67), who had won three of four. Drury was the only regular who started, and he left in a double-switch after the fifth inning.

“They put themselves in a really good position to make the postseason, and so those guys have been grinding every day,” Hundley said about Arizona’s starting lineup.

“It’s not surprising. Coming in today I was really interested to see what their lineup would be ... it just looks like Torey is taking care of his guys.”

Jarrett Parker had three hits, including two doubles, and Buster Posey had two hits for the Giants (62-95), who have won two of three.

Rey Fuentes also had two hits for the Diamondbacks.

Cueto gave up five hits, struck out eight and walked two. He has not lost in Arizona since June 21, 2013, while with the Cincinnati Reds.

“I knew a few of them,” Cueto said of the Arizona starters, “but we’re in the big leagues. It’s very uncomfortable, so you have to be extra careful.”

Gregor Blanco walked and scored on Drury’s one-out double in the first inning for a 1-0 Arizona lead.

Blanco and Drury combined again in the third inning to make it 2-0. Blanco drew a one-out walk and stole second before scoring on Drury’s two-out single.

The Giants scored five runs in the fourth inning off Zack Godley, starting against the division rival for the first time this season.

Posey singled and Brandon Crawford walked before Parker drove in Posey with his second double and Hundley followed with his ninth homer. Pence’s homer off the right field foul pole one out later made it 5-2.

Denard Span singled and scored after a walk and first baseman Christian Walker’s fielding error as the Giants took a 6-2 lead.

Godley (8-9) gave up eight hits and six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

“Made a bad pitch and Hundley made me pay for it,” Godley said. “Made a pitch up and away to a guy (Pence) who is a really good bad-ball hitter. A couple of pitches came back to haunt me.”

NOTES: RHP Zack Greinke was named to start the Diamondbacks’ wild-card home game Oct. 4, as expected. He will be pushed back from his next scheduled Wednesday, manager Torey Lovullo said, making it likely Greinke will pitch Friday in Kansas City. That will give him a normal four days’ rest before the wild-card game. ... Giants RHP Matt Cain will pitch in the team’s final home series against San Diego this weekend, manager Bruce Bochy said, but his role has not been determined. ... On this date in 1965, Giants Hall of Famer Willie Mays became the oldest player in major league history to hit 50 homers in a season. Mays also was the youngest player to hit 50 in a season when he hit 51 in 1955. ... Arizona drew 22,813 on the day after it clinched home-field advantage in the NL wild-card game. The NFL Arizona Cardinals drew 65,102 for a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.