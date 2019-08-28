D-backs complete two-game sweep of Giants

Ketel Marte homered on a pitch on which he sustained a hamstring injury, and Mike Leake pitched his best game since an in-season trade Tuesday night, sending the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-2 victory over the host San Francisco Giants and a sweep of a two-game series.

Aug 27, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA;

Kevin Ginkel pitched out of an eighth-inning jam to preserve a late lead for the Diamondbacks, who moved 1 1/2 games up on the Giants in their battle to stay relevant in the National League playoff chase.

After Giants starter Jeff Samardzija was taken out of a 1-1 game after five innings, the Diamondbacks jumped on reliever Sam Coonrod (4-1) for three consecutive hits to start the sixth, with Christian Walker scoring the go-ahead run on Adam Jones’ single.

Walker’s two-out RBI single in the seventh put Arizona up 3-1, and the Diamondbacks held on.

Leake (10-10), who had accumulated an 8.02 ERA in four starts for the Diamondbacks after a trade from Seattle, allowed just four hits through seven innings. He was pulled after issuing a one-out walk to Mike Yastrzemski in the eighth.

Brandon Belt greeted T.J. McFarland with an RBI double to get the Giants within 3-2, and when Ginkel entered and walked Evan Longoria, San Francisco had both the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base.

However, Alex Dickerson hit Ginkel’s next pitch on a line to second baseman Ildemaro Vargas, who snared it and doubled Longoria off first to end the threat.

Diamondbacks closer Archie Bradley recorded his second save in as many nights and ninth of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Leake was charged with two runs on four hits in 7 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Marte produced Arizona’s only run off Samardzija with a solo home run in the fifth inning. The center fielder’s 28th homer of the season came at a price — he limped around the bases as the result of a cramp that occurred during the swing.

Marte had to be removed from the game.

Samardzija allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Stephen Vogt gave the Giants a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a two-out RBI single, scoring Belt.

Marte, Walker and Jones had three hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who completed a 3-2 trip with their third consecutive victory.

Belt had a single and a double for the Giants, who were beaten 10-9 by Arizona in the season series.

