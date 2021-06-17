Giants hand D-backs record-tying 22nd straight road loss

EditorsNote: second graf, add “the”; 3rd graf, change ‘who’ to ‘which’; 6th graf, change ‘third’ to ‘fourth’

The Arizona Diamondbacks tied the major league record for consecutive road defeats with their 22nd straight Wednesday night, falling victim to a barrage of home runs in a 13-7 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco Giants.

A third straight setback in the matchup of National League West rivals dropped the Diamondbacks into a tie with the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets for the dubious distinction.

Arizona, which has dropped 13 games in a row overall, will seek to avoid taking over sole possession of the unflattering record when it completes a four-game series in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon.

An Eduardo Escobar RBI double capped a two-run top of the first that, for the second night in a row, gave the Diamondbacks the early jump on the NL West-leading Giants.

However, San Francisco’s offense responded early and often, using a three-run home run three batters into the last of the first by Buster Posey, his 12th of the season, to take the lead for good.

The Giants wound up scoring four times against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (2-7) in the first, then added four more in the fourth on solo homers by Steven Duggar and LaMonte Wade Jr. and a two-run single by Donovan Solano.

The game got completely out of hand when San Francisco tacked on five in the fifth to go up 13-2. Wilmer Flores had a pinch-hit, two-run homer and Brandon Belt a three-run shot to account for the scoring.

Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani (7-2) was pulled after five innings, charged with two runs (one earned) on five hits. He walked one and struck out five.

The Diamondbacks didn’t go into the record book quietly.

Asdrubal Cabrera had a solo homer, his fifth long ball of the year, Ketel Marte hit a two-RBI double and Pavin Smith added a two-run single in a five-run sixth that trimmed the deficit to 13-7. But that was as close as the visitors came.

Posey and Mike Yastrzemski scored three times apiece for San Francisco, Posey following three hits and Yastrzemski after drawing three walks.

Duggar hit his sixth homer, Wade his fourth, Flores his fourth and Belt his ninth.

Marte, Josh Rojas and Stephen Vogt collected two hits apiece for Arizona, which hasn’t won a road game since April 25 at Atlanta.

Kelly allowed four runs and four hits in three innings. He walked three and fanned four.

