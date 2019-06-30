Greinke, Escobar lead D-backs past Giants

EditorsNote: Deletes second consecutive “and” in Graph 9, second use of Adam Jones’ first name; other minor edits

Jun 29, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson (8) signs an autograph before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Zack Greinke continued his mastery of the San Francisco Giants, and Eduardo Escobar ended a scoreless duel with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh inning Saturday night to send the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory.

Ildemaro Vargas, pinch hitting for Greinke, and Adam Jones drove in runs in a three-run, lead-expanding uprising in the eighth inning, giving the Arizona bullpen just enough of a cushion to preserve the club’s fifth win in six games in San Francisco this season.

Blanked for seven innings by Greinke and in the eighth by two relievers, the Giants gave those who stuck around a thrill in the ninth when Pablo Sandoval singled, Alex Dickerson reached on an error and Stephen Vogt drilled a three-run home run off Greg Holland to get San Francisco within 4-3.

But Holland bounced back to retire the next three guys he faced and nail down his 12th save.

The homer by Vogt was his second of the season.

Greinke (9-3) ran his record to 13-3 against the Giants, including 6-0 at Oracle Park, with seven innings of five-hit ball. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. The veteran had been roughed up for nine runs and 18 hits over 13 innings in his previous two starts.

After the Giants got their first baserunner into scoring position in the sixth inning and stranded him at second, the Diamondbacks finally got on the scoreboard in the seventh.

Tim Locastro got the inning going against the third Giants pitcher, right-hander Sam Dyson (2-1), with a leadoff single. After he reached second on a Greinke sacrifice and third on an error by Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar, Locastro was tagged out between third and home on Ketel Marte’s ground ball for the second out. Escobar then stepped up and drove in his team-leading 64th run of the season with a single to center field, giving Arizona a lead it never relinquished.

Two of the Diamondbacks’ four hits against Giants reliever Mark Melancon in the three-run eighth were of the infield variety, including Vargas’ grounder that was thrown away by San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford. Vargas was credited with a hit and an RBI, with a second run scoring on the error.

Giants starter Drew Pomeranz was pulled after five innings of shutout ball, having allowed five hits and two walks. He struck out seven, throwing 103 pitches.

Escobar had three hits, while Jones and Alex Avila went for two apiece for the Diamondbacks, who out-hit the Giants 11-7.

Vogt and Brandon Belt collected a pair of hits apiece for the Giants.

—Field Level Media