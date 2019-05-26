Marte drives D-backs to sweep of Giants

May 26, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Shaun Anderson (64) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Ketel Marte had two hits and homered for the third straight game, and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks tied a franchise record with 34 runs in a three-game series while beating San Francisco 6-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

Eduardo Escobar had three hits, and Jarrod Dyson and Nick Ahmed each had two. Right-hander Luke Weaver (4-3) broke a two-game losing streak before leaving with right forearm tightness in the sixth inning for Arizona, which had lost five straight entering the series.

Buster Posey and Joe Panik each had two hits and an RBI, and rookie Mike Yastrzemski had his first three major league hits for the Giants, who have lost five in a row. Yastrzemski, playing in his second game after being promoted from the minors Saturday, is the grandson of Boston Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

The Diamondbacks won the first two games of the series 18-2 and 10-4, and broke a franchise record for runs in a three-game road series. They scored 34 runs in a home sweep of Colorado on Sept. 12-14, 2016.

Marte homered with one out in a two-run first inning, his 12th homer of the season, and had an RBI single in a three-run second inning for a 5-1 lead. He’s just one shy of his career high for homers, set last year. Marte had seven hits and six RBIs in the series, Escobar had six hits and five RBIs and Ahmed had seven hits.

Steven Vogt doubled with one out in the ninth inning to put runners on second and third before Greg Holland entered to get the final two outs for his ninth save.

Weaver was removed after giving up a leadoff single to Posey in the sixth inning. Weaver gave up six hits and one run, with six strikeouts and two walks. He has given up 14 earned runs in his last 53 innings over nine starts, a 2.38 ERA.

Giants right-hander Shaun Anderson (0-1) gave up nine hits and six runs (four earned) in five innings, with one strikeout and one walk. The Giants have gone consecutive 36 games without having a starting pitcher go seven innings, the longest active streak in the majors and the longest in team history in the last 100 years, according to Stats LLC.

—Field Level Media