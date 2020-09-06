Solano's blast helps Giants dispatch Diamondbacks

Donovan Solano’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the host San Francisco Giants rally to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 6, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants fans as far as the eye can see before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park.

Solano went deep off of Arizona starter Alex Young with the Giants trailing 2-1, belting his third home run of the season. Chadwick Tromp and Brandon Belt also homered for San Francisco.

Tromp hit his third of the season in the third inning and Belt delivered a pinch-hit solo shot in the seventh off reliever Yoan Lopez.

The Diamondbacks have lost 15 of their last 17 games.

Caleb Baragar (5-1) got the final out of the sixth inning to earn the win. The Giants improved to 7-2 against Arizona this season. Tyler Rogers worked the ninth inning for his third save.

The Diamondbacks led 2-0 early after Tim Locastro’s leadoff home run and a Josh Rojas sacrifice fly. Locastro homered on the third pitch of the game from Giants starter Johnny Cueto, going deep to center field.

It was the journeyman outfielder’s first leadoff homer and second home run in his career.

Kole Calhoun, who scored on Rojas’ fly ball, broke an 0-for-22 slump with his first-inning single.

Cueto struck out Eduardo Escobar in the sixth inning on a pitch that started with one of his oft-used odd deliveries. He stutter-stepped twice, double-pumped a leg kick and fired a pitch that Escobar swung and missed.

In that same inning, Cueto walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases, and exited with the bases loaded. But the Diamondbacks couldn’t add on to their lead.

Cueto lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Young (1-3) took the loss after going 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

-Field Level Media