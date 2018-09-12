Braves complete sweep of Giants, 2-1

Tyler Flowers’ ninth-inning infield single scored the decisive run, and the Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the Giants with a 2-1 win Wednesday in San Francisco.

The Braves earned their fifth win a row and stretched their lead in the National League East to seven games over the Phillies pending Philadelphia’s night game against the Washington Nationals.

The Giants, who scored one run in each of the series’ three games, absorbed their 11th consecutive loss.

With the score 1-1 heading to the ninth inning, Atlanta’s Charlie Culberson led off with a single against Will Smith (2-3). Ender Inciarte’s sacrifice bunt moved the runner to second, and Culberson took third on Dansby Swanson’s groundout.

Flowers then hit a 2-1 pitch for an RBI infield single to third base.

Jonny Venters followed with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to earn his third save. Dan Winkler (3-0) got the win after pitching a hitless eighth inning.

The Giants jumped on top with a third-inning run off Braves starter Anibal Sanchez. Joe Panik singled, took second on a groundout and scored on Evan Longoria’s single to right.

The Braves tied the game in the sixth against Giants starter Derek Holland. Ozzie Albies hit a one-out double and came home on Freddie Freeman’s single to right.

Sanchez and Holland each tossed six innings of one-run ball. Sanchez yielded six hits and five walks while striking out four. Holland surrendered five hits and a walk, and he fanned seven.

Freeman and Inciarte each had two of Atlanta’s eight hits. Panik went 3-for-5, and Longoria and Nick Hundley had two hits apiece for San Francisco, which finished with seven hits.

The Braves, who finished a 6-1 West Coast trip, open a 10-game homestand Friday with the first of three games against the Washington Nationals.

The Giants also have a day off Thursday before beginning a weekend series against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

—Field Level Media