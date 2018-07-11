Four Cubs pitchers silence Giants, 2-0

Addison Russell raced home from second base on a wild pitch and subsequent errant throw to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning Tuesday night, and the visiting Chicago Cubs got a combined three-hit shutout from four pitchers in a 2-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (8-6) went the first six innings before Carl Edwards Jr., Justin Wilson and Steve Cishek tag-teamed to get the final nine outs, sending the Cubs to a ninth win in their past 11 games.

Giants left-hander Derek Holland (5-8), an 11th-hour replacement when San Francisco elected to push scheduled starter Johnny Cueto back a day, was the hard-luck loser, allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings.

Holland took a four-hit shutout into the seventh before Russell’s one-out double got the difference-making uprising going.

Reliever Sam Dyson replaced Holland at that point and uncorked a wild pitch that sent Russell scampering for third.

Giants catcher Nick Hundley retrieved the ball and came up throwing, but the ball went into left field, allowing Russell to score the game’s first run.

Victor Caratini added an RBI double one out later, scoring Ian Happ, who had walked, to make it a two-run inning.

Quintana was pulled at that point, having allowed three hits and two walks. He struck out three.

The Giants didn’t get as much as a single baserunner against the Chicago bullpen over the final three innings, with Cishek getting credit for his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Holland allowed five hits, struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

David Bote had a pair of singles for the Cubs, who out-hit the Giants 6-3 while evening the record on their six-game trip at 1-1.

Brandon Belt, who led off the fourth inning with a single, was the only Giants baserunner to reach scoring position. He was stranded at third when Quintana got Brandon Crawford to ground out to end the threat.

Held to three or fewer runs for the eighth time in their past nine games, the Giants fell to 3-3 on their 10-game homestand.

