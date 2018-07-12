Posey's single sends Giants past Cubs in 13th

EditorsNote: removes extraneous word “the” in 15th graf

Buster Posey’s two-out, two-strike single in the 13th inning drove in Brandon Belt from second base with the game-winning run as the San Francisco Giants recorded their second walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs in three days, 5-4, Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.

Neither team had scored since the seventh inning before Belt drew a two-out walk in the 13th from right-hander James Norwood (0-1), who was making his major league debut.

Andrew McCutchen singled Belt to second, and Posey followed with his game-winner off the fence in right field.

Dereck Rodriguez (4-1), who pitched three hitless innings, got the win.

Neither starting pitcher got a decision.

Staked to a four-run lead in the first inning, Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto fell victim to home runs by Jason Heyward, a solo shot in the third inning, and Kris Bryant, a two-run blast in the fifth, before leaving with just a 4-3 advantage.

Making his second start since a two-month stint on the disabled list, Cueto allowed three runs and six hits in his five innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

The Cubs tied the score in the seventh with another homer, this one a solo shot by Javier Baez against Giants reliever Tony Watson.

The homers were the sixth for Heyward, 10th for Bryant and 18th for Baez.

Bryant was returning to the lineup following a trip to the disabled list with inflammation in his left shoulder.

Chase d’Arnaud’s home run on Mike Montgomery’s fourth pitch of the game triggered the Giants’ four-run first. The homer was d’Arnaud’s first of the season.

Gorkys Hernandez had a two-run double, and Steven Duggar an RBI single later in the inning for San Francisco.

Montgomery settled down to blank the Giants in the second through fifth innings, pulled after five with four runs and eight hits allowed. He walked one and struck out one.

Posey collected three hits while Hernandez had a pair and two RBIs for the Giants, whose two wins in the series allowed them to split the season series with the Cubs 3-3.

McCutchen, d’Arnaud and Alen Hanson also had two hits for San Francisco, which out-hit the Cubs 14-11.

Heyward had three hits and scored twice for the Cubs, who had won nine of their previous 11 games.

Victor Caratini added a pair of hits for Chicago, which travels to San Diego to complete a six-game trip.

—Field Level Media