Belt blast ignites Giants past Reds, 5-3

EditorsNote: fixes inning of Suarez’s homer in 11th graf

Brandon Belt ignited a four-run fourth inning with a leadoff home run, and five relievers combined for five innings of shutout ball Tuesday night, delivering the San Francisco Giants a 5-3 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

Pierce Johnson, Will Smith, Sam Dyson, Tony Watson and Hunter Strickland picked up for Giants starter Ty Blach beginning in the fifth inning, protecting a narrow lead the rest of the way en route to San Francisco’s second straight win over the Reds.

Johnson (2-1), who pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning immediately after the Giants had taken a 4-3 lead, was credited with the win. Strickland got his ninth save with a hitless ninth.

The fivesome combined to strike out eight while allowing just two hits and no walks.

Down 3-0, the Giants began their comeback when Belt smacked his eighth home run of the season over the right field wall against Reds starter Tyler Mahle (3-5).

Consecutive singles by Evan Longoria, Brandon Crawford and Austin Jackson loaded the bases, setting the stage for a two-run, game-tying, pinch-hit single by Pablo Sandoval.

Sandoval was hitting for Blach, who was pulled after four innings despite having allowed just one earned run (three total). He gave up five hits and one walk, and he struck out one.

An infield single by Gregor Blanco reloaded the bases with still just one out, ending Mahle’s night. Reds reliever Amir Garrett entered, and Andrew McCutchen drove in what proved to be the difference-making run with a fielder’s choice ground ball.

Mahle was charged with four runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

The Giants added an insurance run in the eighth on a two-out, run-scoring single by Kelby Tomlinson. The hit scored Crawford, who had singled and advanced to second on a balk by Reds reliever David Hernandez.

The Reds opened their 3-0 lead on the strength of a two-run home run by Eugenio Suarez in the third inning and an RBI single by Billy Hamilton in the fourth.

Suarez’s homer, his seventh of the season, came with two outs after an error by second baseman Tomlinson had kept the inning alive, making both runs unearned.

Suarez and Scooter Gennett, the reigning National League Player of the Week, had two hits apiece for the Reds, who have lost two straight after a six-game winning streak.

Crawford went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles for the Giants, who out-hit the Reds 11-7.

—Field Level Media