Dietrich lifts Reds to second straight win over Giants

The Cincinnati Reds jumped on Jeff Samardzija in the first inning for the second time in a week, and Derek Dietrich broke a tie with a two-out RBI single in the seventh, giving the visitors a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Four relievers combined for five innings of one-hit, shutout relief, helping the Reds score a second consecutive win in San Francisco after the clubs split a four-game set in Cincinnati last week.

After a solo home run by Eugenio Suarez had tied the score in the fifth, the teams played in a 4-4 deadlock until Suarez doubled to lead off the seventh against the fourth Giants pitcher, Reyes Moronta (1-3).

The right-hander retired the next two hitters before Dietrich blooped a single to left-center, scoring what turned out to be the winning run.

Amir Garrett (2-1), who stranded the bases loaded in his only inning of work, got the win, and closer Raisel Iglesias worked a scoreless ninth for his eighth save, but David Hernandez was the pitching star for the Reds.

He bridged the two-inning gap between Garrett and Iglesias with two perfect innings, striking out five of the six men he faced.

The Reds, who homered on three consecutive pitches in the first inning when they faced Samardzija last Sunday, put up three runs this time in the first on an RBI triple by Joey Votto and Yasiel Puig’s sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot.

Samardzija bounced back to hold the Reds scoreless in the second through fourth innings, completing a four-inning start in which he was charged with three runs and five hits. He walked three and struck out five.

The Giants got within 3-1 on Evan Longoria’s sixth homer in the bottom of the first off Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani, then went up 4-3 in the fourth on a two-run triple by Steven Duggar and sacrifice fly by Joe Panik.

Suarez’s homer, his 12th of the season, in the fifth then got Cincinnati even.

Like Samardzija, DeSclafani did not get a decision. He also went just four innings, allowing four runs and eight hits. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

Suarez and Puig had two hits apiece for the Reds, who go for the series sweep Sunday afternoon.

Duggar had three hits for the Giants, who were out-hit 10-9.

On “Let Pablo Pitch” bobblehead night, Pablo Sandoval did not pitch. Rather, he played first base and went 1-for-4.

