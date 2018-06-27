Giants edge Rockies after bases-loaded walk

EditorsNote: Tweaks in 7th graf

Gorkys Hernandez drew a bases-loaded, two-out, full-count walk from Colorado Rockies relief ace Adam Ottavino in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night, breaking a tie and sending the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory in the opener of a three-game series in San Francisco.

The Giants bounced right back after the Rockies had rallied to even the score at 2 in the top of the eighth on a two-out single by Trevor Story and RBI double by Ian Desmond that kicked off the glove of San Francisco right fielder Andrew McCutchen.

Ottavino (3-1) surrendered a one-out single to Brandon Crawford, his third hit of the game, and intentionally walked Joe Panik after Crawford stole second.

Austin Slater then struck out for the second out before pinch hitter Alen Hanson drew a walk to load the bases and Hernandez worked Ottavino for the go-ahead walk.

Rockies catcher Tom Murphy led off the ninth with a bloop double off Sam Dyson. He never advanced farther than second, however, as Dyson got DJ LeMahieu to ground into a game-ending double play after pinch hitter Chris Iannetta had drawn a one-out walk.

Dyson was credited with his third save. Tony Watson (2-2), who recorded the final out of the eighth inning, got the win.

Both starting pitchers worked into the seventh inning and left with the score tied at 1.

The Rockies’ Chad Bettis allowed a third-inning solo home run to Hernandez on his way to 6 1/3 quality innings. He gave up two runs on six hits and four walks, striking out four.

The homer was Hernandez’s 10th of the season.

The Giants’ Derek Holland served up a solo home run to Desmond in the second inning for Colorado’s only run of the first seven innings. The left-hander allowed six hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight.

Desmond’s homer was his 16th of the year.

Hernandez finished with two RBIs for the Giants, who won their third straight and sixth in eight games on their current homestand.

Desmond, Story and Murphy collected two hits apiece for the Rockies, who lost their third straight.

Colorado, which was opening a six-game trip, out-hit the Giants 9-7.

—Field Level Media