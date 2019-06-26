Bumgarner pitches, hits Giants past Rockies

Madison Bumgarner spoiled the major league return of Chi Chi Gonzalez with six strong innings and an RBI single Tuesday night, delivering the host San Francisco Giants a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Brandon Belt, Donovan Solano and Tyler Austin also drove in runs for the Giants, who evened the three-game series after having been shut out 2-0 on Monday.

Gonzalez (0-1) was pitching in the majors for the first time since July of 2016. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and pitched only briefly in the minors late last season before signing with the Rockies in December.

The right-hander struck out four of the first six batters he faced in two scoreless innings before he gave up a single to Brandon Crawford leading off the third.

A single by Solano later set up Belt’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 Giants lead.

The Rockies got even in the fourth on Ian Desmond’s 11th homer of the year, a solo shot off Bumgarner (4-7), before the Giants took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning.

Gonzalez got two outs after an Alex Dickerson single before he walked Crawford to set the stage for consecutive RBI singles by Solano and Bumgarner that put the Giants up 3-1.

Gonzalez was pulled after five innings, having allowed three runs and six hits. He walked four and struck out four.

The Rockies closed within 3-2 in the sixth on doubles by Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl. After an intentional walk, Bumgarner struck out Ryan McMahon with his final pitch, allowing the Giants to retain a 3-2 lead.

In winning for the first time in his last seven starts, Bumgarner struck out 11, equaling his most since 14 against Arizona in July of 2016. He was charged with two runs on three hits with three walks.

The win was the 16th of Bumgarner’s career against the Rockies, the most he’s recorded against any team.

After Sam Dyson pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, pinch-hitter Austin gave the San Francisco bullpen some breathing room with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning. It was Austin’s seventh homer of the season.

Tony Watson worked a perfect eighth inning and closer Will Smith struck out two of the three men he faced in the ninth for his 21st save, giving the Giants the fifth win in their last seven home games.

Dickerson and Solano had two hits apiece for the Giants, who out-hit the Rockies 8-3.

