Dahl drives in five as Rockies top Giants

David Dahl drove in a career-best five runs, four on a third-inning grand slam, powering the Colorado Rockies to a 6-3 victory over the host San Francisco Giants in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday afternoon.

Jun 26, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) looks on before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez (8-3) worked five innings for his second win this season over the Giants, giving the Rockies a 2-1 series win.

Dahl’s grand slam came after the Giants had taken a 2-0 lead against Marquez in the first inning on RBI doubles by Pablo Sandoval and Alex Dickerson.

The Rockies loaded the bases in the third with the help from Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (4-7), who sandwiched a single by Garrett Hampson with walks to Tony Wolters and Charlie Blackmon. Dahl then launched his second career slam, giving the Rockies a 4-2 lead they never relinquished.

The homer was Dahl’s 10th of the season, second of the series and third in four games. His previous grand slam came last September against Arizona’s Matt Andriese.

Sandoval got the Giants back within 4-3 with a solo homer, his 10th of the year, in the bottom of the third, before the Rockies regained their two-run advantage in the fourth on a triple by Raimel Tapia and sacrifice fly by Wolters.

Samardzija was pulled after Nolan Arenado reached on an error to open the sixth, having allowed five runs on just three hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Dahl completed his career-best RBI day with a run-scoring single in the seventh that plated Hampson, who had doubled. The outfield’s previous high for RBIs in a game had been four, set three times, including earlier this month against San Diego.

Marquez, who shut out the Giants in a one-hitter in April, was charged with three runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Four Rockies relievers combined for one-hit relief over the final four innings, with closer Wade Davis registering his 11th save with an 11-pitch ninth inning.

Dahl and Hampson had two hits apiece for Colorado, which completed a 5-4 trip despite getting swept in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sandoval and Stephen Vogt each had two hits for the Giants, who despite the loss retained a 5-4 lead over the Rockies in the season series.

The Giants out-hit the Rockies 8-7.

