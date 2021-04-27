Giants' Anthony DeSclafani throws shutout at Rockies

Buster Posey collected four hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs Monday night as the San Francisco Giants scored early and often en route to a 12-0 rout of the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Mauricio Dubon had four RBIs and Evan Longoria three for San Francisco, which won for the seventh time in its last nine games.

Benefitting from a four-run cushion after one inning and a 9-0 lead after two, right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (2-0) completed his second career shutout, limiting the Rockies to three hits, all singles, and a walk.

Looking for a fourth straight win over a team it swept three straight in Colorado earlier this month, the Giants jumped on Rockies starter Austin Gomber (1-3) for four runs in the first inning.

Posey had his first hit of the night in the uprising, a double that increased the San Francisco lead to 2-0 after Longoria had driven in the first run with a single. Darin Ruf and Alex Dickerson also had RBIs in the inning.

The Giants broke the game wide open in the second, with Longoria again playing a role, this time with a two-run double.

Gomber left down 6-0 with two outs and the bases loaded, before Dubon cleared them with a three-run double off reliever Jhoulys Chacin.

Gomber was charged with nine runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three.

Posey’s homer came in the sixth, a two-run blast that completed the scoring. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Posey, who also doubled, had a chance to hit for the cycle in the eighth inning, but had to settle for a second single, giving him his 19th game with at least four hits. His career-high is five, set on two occasions.

DeSclafani allowed three hits in his 100-pitch effort. He struck out nine against a Rockies team that arrived in town having won four of its last five games.

His only previous shutout had been for the Cincinnati Reds in a 13-0 win over Arizona in 2016.

Longoria, Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores had two hits apiece for the Giants, who totaled 12 in the game, including three doubles. Posey scored three times, while Flores and Jason Vosler scored twice apiece.

--Field Level Media