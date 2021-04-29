Giants hold off Rockies to take 3-game series

EditorsNote: tweak to 2nd graf

Alex Wood won his third straight start and Camilo Doval pitched out of a seventh-inning mess with minimal damage Wednesday night as the San Francisco Giants held off the visiting Colorado Rockies 7-3 to take two of three in the duel of National League West clubs.

Mike Tauchman collected three hits in his Giants debut, while Brandon Belt, with one hit, and Curt Casali, with none, drove in two runs apiece, helping San Francisco win for the fifth time in its last seven games and remain tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West.

After two bases-loaded walks by Rockies starter German Marquez and a two-run single by Belt gave the Giants a 4-0 lead in the second, Wood carried a no-hitter in the sixth.

A two-out double by Garrett Hampson ended the no-hit bid, and the Rockies ended the shutout when a walk and consecutive singles by C.J. Cron, Charlie Blackmon and Yonathan Daza closed the gap to 4-1 with nobody out in the seventh.

Doval came on to get Josh Fuentes to ground into a double play, allowing a second run to score, and then, after a walk put the potential tying run on base, the reliever retired pinch hitter Raimel Tapia on a comebacker to retain the two-run advantage.

The Giants got the runs back -- and more -- in the bottom of the inning, scoring three times on a Tauchman RBI single, Casali’s second bases-loaded walk of the game and a single by Wilmer Flores.

Tauchman started in center field one day after being acquired in a trade from the New York Yankees.

The Rockies didn’t go quietly in the ninth, closing within 7-3 on a single by Fuentes and RBI double by Elias Diaz. But Matt Wisler retired the last two men he faced, sending the Rockies to their fifth loss to the Giants in six meetings already this season.

Wood (3-0) worked six-plus innings and was charged with two runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out nine.

Marquez (1-2) took the loss after allowing four runs and four hits in four innings, He issued three walks and struck out five.

With two singles, the Giants’ Alex Dickerson joined Tauchman as the only players in the game with multiple hits.

San Francisco out-hit Colorado 9-7. All nine Giants hits were singles.

--Field Level Media