Giants rip Rockies, move up in wild-card race

Sep 23, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Caleb Baragar (73) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mauricio Dubon hit a three-run homer in a four-run fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants moved into a tie for a National League wild-card spot with four days remaining in the regular season thanks to a 7-2 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Evan Longoria added a homer and five Giants pitchers scattered nine hits as San Francisco (28-27), with a second straight win, moved level with the St. Louis Cardinals (27-26) and the Cincinnati Reds (29-28) in the race for the two NL wild cards.

The Cardinals and Reds are tied for second in the NL Central, and the first- and second-place teams in each division are assured of playoff berths.

The Philadelphia Phillies (28-29) and the Milwaukee Brewers (27-28) are one-game back in the wild-card chase.

Charlie Blackmon doubled twice for the Rockies (24-31), who are on the verge of formal elimination from postseason contention.

After RBI hits by Trevor Story in the third inning and Raimel Tapia in the top of the fifth had bookended Longoria’s homer to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead, the Giants took charge in the last of the fifth against Colorado starter Ryan Castellani (1-4).

Alex Dickerson ignited the uprising with a leadoff double, and he came around to score thanks to a pair of flyballs, the second of which was a Brandon Crawford sacrifice fly that tied the game.

Walks to Brandon Belt and Longoria put two on with two outs for Dubon, who greeted reliever Yency Almonte with a go-ahead blast to left field, his third homer of the season.

The Giants added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on a Joey Bart triple, a Steven Duggar RBI single, a second Dickerson double and a Belt RBI hit.

After opener Caleb Baragar threw a scoreless first inning, Logan Webb (3-4) worked the next 5 1/3 innings, limiting the Rockies to two runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Tyler Rogers, Tony Watson and Sam Selman finished up, closing the door on the Rockies with a combined one-hit effort over 2 2/3 innings.

Rogers worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the seventh to protect a 5-2 lead, getting Story to ground out to end the inning.

Dickerson and Belt collected three hits apiece for the Giants, who complete the four-game series against the Rockies on Thursday before finishing up with four against second-place San Diego.

Longoria’s homer was his seventh of the season.

Tapia and Garrett Hampson joined Blackmon with two hits each for the Rockies.

--Field Level Media