Giants slide past Rockies in 18th inning

Apr 12, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis (35) throws a pitch during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Belt opened the 18th inning with a double, and he slid home on Erik Kratz’s bases-loaded ground ball one out later, giving the San Francisco Giants a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies in a game that started on Friday night and ended on Saturday morning.

The win was the Giants’ second in two games in the four-game series and gave them their first winning streak of the season.

Colorado, which led 2-0 but did not score in the final 14 innings, dropped its seventh straight.

Facing the Rockies’ 10th pitcher of the night, DJ Johnson (0-1), Belt came within a couple of feet of ending it with his blast off the fence in right-center field leading off the 18th.

After Brandon Crawford was intentionally walked, Kevin Pillar’s fly ball advanced Belt to third, prompting the Rockies to walk Gerardo Parra to load the bases.

Against a five-man infield, Kratz hit a two-strike grounder to the right side. Rockies center fielder Ian Desmond fielded it and threw to the plate, but catcher Chris Iannetta came off the base while catching the low throw, allowing Belt to score.

After 5 hours, 35 minutes of play, the game didn’t go final until after a video review, which confirmed the safe call at the plate.

Left-hander Travis Bergen (2-0) got the win for the Giants after pitching two scoreless innings, striking out five.

The game was the longest of the major league season as well as the longest in Rockies-Giants history.

Both starting pitchers were long gone before the outcome was decided.

Giants left-hander Drew Pomeranz limited the Rockies to two runs in five innings, but he committed a balk that contributed to a two-run Colorado fourth that opened the scoring.

The balk came after Garrett Hampson tripled with one out in the fourth inning. Pomeranz was called for not coming to a stop in the stretch position, sending Hampson home.

The call appeared to unravel Pomeranz, who then surrendered a two-out single to Trevor Story and an RBI double to Ian Desmond, making it a two-run inning.

Pomeranz gave up four hits and one walk overall while striking out five.

The Giants got one back against Rockies righty Chad Bettis in the fourth when Evan Longoria grounded into a double play after Steven Duggar had walked and gone to third on a single by Joe Panik.

Bettis was pulled two batters into the last of the sixth after pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval had doubled and gone to third on an infield single by Duggar.

Panik greeted Mike Dunn with a sacrifice fly that tied the game.

Bettis was charged with two runs and six hits in his five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Belt and Duggar finished with two hits apiece for the Giants, while Story had three hits and Nolan Arenado and Desmond two apiece for the Rockies.

—Field Level Media